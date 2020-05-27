Arizona ASC project to feature dual cath labs — 3 insights

Construction is underway on a 10,000-square-foot ASC in Avondale, Ariz., according to Cotton Architecture, a firm involved in the project.

Three things to know:

1. The ASC will occupy the third floor of the Akos Medical Campus Building.

2. It will feature dual 800-square-foot catheterization labs as well as three preoperative and postanesthesia care unit bays.

3. The development "required comprehensive coordination and planning in order to meet the strict parameters required for the cardiac procedures that will take place there," Cotton Architecture said in a LinkedIn post.

