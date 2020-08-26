Kentucky hospital receives $21.5M to build surgery center

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare Hospital $21.5 million to build a surgery center, local NBC affiliate 14 News reports.

The hospital will break ground on the surgery center in the spring of 2021. The funds will allow the hospital to perform more surgeries annually.

The hospital hasn't specified what the surgery center will specialize in, but Ohio County Healthcare CEO Blaine Pieper said he'd like the center to perform robotic surgeries.

