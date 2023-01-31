Kaleida Health, UBMD surgery center expected to cost $25M

New details have emerged regarding an ASC under construction in Amherst, N.Y., through a joint partnership with UBMD Physicians' Group and Kaleida Health, both based in Buffalo, N.Y., NBC affiliate WGRZ reported Jan. 31.

The ASC is part of a larger, 163,000-square-foot medical complex that will also include an orthopedic building and additional specialty practices.

The ASC project is expected to cost $25 million and occupy 38,000 square feet of the medical complex.

The ASC will hold seven operating rooms and seven procedure rooms, according to the report. The new ASC expects its 40 surgeons to perform 11,000 procedures annually, according to a Jan. 31 report from Buffalo Business First.