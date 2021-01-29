Kaiser reverses decision to close Hawaii ASC, GI clinic

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente will continue to operate its ASC and gastroenterology clinic in Wailuku, Hawaii, The Maui News reported

Kaiser announced plans to close its Wailuku Medical Office and relocate the services elsewhere in September 2020. The closure would've eliminated 28 jobs.\

Instead, Kaiser said Jan. 28: "After additional analysis, Kaiser Permanente has found a way to allow the surgery center to remain open with all current services. This new path will require minor changes to allow for better patient flow and safety enhancements." Kaiser said a "new team" of people looked at the clinic and came up with "different and creative solutions" to keep it operational.

Kaiser previously said the medical office building would require significant upgrades, and that it would transfer the services to Maui Memorial Medical Center because it was "more modern, uses the latest medical technology and has more space and greater patient capacity."

Michelle Bausch, RN, a nurse in the ASC, said, "The relief was incredible because we have just been on pins and needles."

After Kaiser announced the closure, a pair of unions rallied to protest the cuts.

