Jax Spine & Pain, UF Health complete medical office building with ASC

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers and the University of Florida Health Jacksonville have completed a 54,000-square-foot medical office building, according to a June 29 report from Healthcare Design magazine.

The first floor of the facility is shared by Jax Spine and UF Health. It will house an ASC with four operating rooms, two endoscopy rooms, a pain procedure suite with four procedures rooms and an MRI suite.

The second and third floors of the building will be used for procedural and clinical space.