HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood is adding endoscopy suites and outpatient rooms in a $42 million expansion, the Houston Chronicle reported Aug. 2.

The hospital is investing $20 million for a catheterization lab and surgical services, slated for completion in 2022.

The expansion includes four operating rooms and two endoscopy suites, a spokesperson told the Chronicle.

A $15 million consolidation of the hospital's heart service line will be completed this fall.