Dermatology ASCs: 5 updates in 2021

Dermatology-focused surgery centers make up 4 percent of single-specialty ASCs, according to MedPAC's 2021 Report to Congress.

Five updates on dermatology ASCs:

1. Surprise, Ariz.-based Regency Specialties opened a multispecialty ASC. The 18,159-square-foot ASC features two operating rooms, medical offices, a dermatology clinic and general office spaces.

2. Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia plans to open a cancer surgery center on the third floor of its new location, according to an April 9 press release.

3. A new report from the American Medical Association says dermatology saw a 24 percent drop in physician spending in the early days of the pandemic

4. Private equity-backed Pinnacle Dermatology expanded into Virginia by acquiring Fredericksburg-based Virginia Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center.

5. Heartland Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center acquired a medical office building on the east side of Wichita, Kan., expanding its presence in the state, the Wichita Business Journal reported Jan. 22.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASCs included in $1.9B Mass General expansion plan

10 states with the fewest employed physicians

Why ASCs are the key to orthopedic success: Q&A with Dr. Mark Kerner

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.