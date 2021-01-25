Dermatology practice acquires medical office building

Heartland Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center acquired a medical office building on the east side of Wichita, Kan., expanding its presence in the state, the Wichita Business Journal reported Jan. 22.

The practice provides medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatological care. It already owns a medical office building on the city's east side.

The group plans to relocate one of its clinics into the building and will provide offerings similar to those available at its east side medical office building.

The medical office building sat mostly vacant since 2018.

