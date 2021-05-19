A $125M expansion: Comprehensive Surgical Care's 20 planned ASCs

Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care and its real estate partner have committed more than $125 million for a 20-ASC expansion nationwide.

Gilbert, Ariz.-based Comprehensive Surgical Care announced the opening of its flagship facility April 27. Construction of the remaining ASCs is slated for the next two years.

CSC's planned ASCs will range in size from two to five operating rooms, with a multispecialty focus on vascular, cardiology, orthopedics, plastics, spine and pain medicine.

Here are the four ASCs currently under construction, according to CSC's director of marketing, Reisha Zang:

A multispecialty ASC with three operating rooms in Yuma, Ariz., is slated to open Aug. 1. A multispecialty ASC with two operating rooms in Flagstaff, Ariz., is slated to open first quarter 2022. A multispecialty ASC with two operating rooms in Murray, Utah, is slated to open first quarter 2022. Construction is slated to begin Aug. 1 for a multispecialty ASC with five operating rooms in Albuquerque, N.M.

Future sites for the other 15 ASCs include Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, California, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Utah, Tennessee, Louisiana and Idaho, Ms. Zang told Becker's ASC Review.

