Brooklyn Hospital Center moves forward with $1B ASC development, campus renovation

The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City is now interviewing private development partners for the $1 billion renovation of its campus and the development of an ASC and outpatient diagnostic center, according to Real Estate Weekly.

The center will also develop a cardiac center, cancer center, emergency room and six buildings for private development.

The private development buildings will include up to 1,000 units of permanently affordable housing, mixed-income units and office space for doctors.

Once the development team is selected, the proposal will go through the city's public review and approval process. The development has an eight- to 10-year timeline.

