Brooklyn Hospital Center modernizing campus through $1B project, includes surgery center

Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City plans to modernize and renovate its campus through a $1 billion developmental project, Kings County Politics reports.

The plan will create a cancer center, an ASC and an outpatient diagnostic center. It would expand Brooklyn Hospital Center's emergency room, maternity ward, cardiac center and breast cancer center.

The plan will be reviewed by the city.

The hospital is one of the largest and oldest independent facilities in New York City. Brooklyn Hospital CEO and President Gary Terrinoni said he was "confronted with a stark reality" when he was losing "significant dollars" by operating in outdated facilities.

To raise funds for the development, the hospital sold a 21-story building and created housing units. The project has an eight- to 10-year timeline.

