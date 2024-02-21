ASC market in the South grows: 5 moves

Here are five ASC updates in the South that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 10:

1. New York City-based NYU Langone Health received a $75 million donation from the Julia Koch Family Foundation to construct its ambulatory center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

2. A new ASC in Orlando, Fla., secured $22.5 million in funding from Raleigh, N.C.-based First Citizens Bank.

3. Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Horizon Surgery Center — the first joint ASC between Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health and ASC management organization Compass Surgical Partners — is set to open.

4. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist broke ground on a $78 million ASC in Winston-Salem, N.C.

5. A 5,377-square-foot pain ASC is opening in a newly constructed Magnolia (Texas) Medical Specialists building.