ASC activity ramps up in California

Here are three updates on ASC activity in California that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 9:

1. The Santa Clara (Calif.) planning commission approved a use permit for the addition of an ASC in an existing building in the area.

2. Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute leased a 12,000-square-foot surgery center space in Aliso Viejo, Calif.

3. Keith Hobbs, who joined Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center's administration in February, will take over the role of CEO Nov. 1. Under his leadership, the system plans to move forward with the development of a new ASC with overnight stay capabilities.