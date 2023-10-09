Torrance Memorial Medical Center to add ASC under new leadership

Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center's longtime CEO, Craig Leach, is retiring after 39 years with the system. On Nov. 1, Keith Hobbs, who joined the hospital's administration in February, will take over the role as CEO, according to an Oct. 9 report from the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Under Mr. Hobbs' leadership, the system plans to move forward with the development of a new ASC with overnight stay capabilities and with plans to become a teaching hospital, according to the report.

Mr. Leach plans to stay on the board at Torrance and Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System, which has an affiliation with Torrance Memorial.