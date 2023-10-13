Hoag leases California ASC space

Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute has leased a 12,000-square-foot surgery center space in Aliso Viejo, Calif.

The ASC is located in a three-story, 34,000-square-foot medical office building that IRA Capital acquired in 2021. Hoag's facility will occupy the entire ground floor of the building and include four operating rooms, 11 pre-op and post-op beds and two extended stay units.

IRA has executed a long-term lease with Hoag, who agreed to build out the ASC on the ground floor, according to an Oct. 13 press release.

Hoag Institute will be the office building's anchor tenant.