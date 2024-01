Here are three updates on ASC activity in the South that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 17:

1. Surgery Ventures, HCA Healthcare's ASC business, acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs.

2. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist broke ground on a $78 million ASC in Winston-Salem, N.C.

3. A 5,377-square-foot pain ASC is opening in a newly constructed Magnolia (Texas) Medical Specialists building.