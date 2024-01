Here are three updates on ASC activity in the South that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 2:

1. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is on track to open a new surgery center in Lexington, Ky., in April.

2. Lafayette-based Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists is opening the system's first ASC.

3. Kelsey-Seybold broke ground on a 125,000-square-foot medical facility with a planned ASC adjacent to its Katy, Texas, facility.