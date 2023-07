Virginia, a state that requires a certificate of need to develop ASCs, has seen an increase in surgery center activity.

Here are two moves Becker's has reported on since July 5:

1. Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours is planning to expand its St. Francis Medical Center campus in Midlothian, by adding an ASC.

2. The Virginia Department of Health approved surgery provider MedRVA Healthcare's request to build a $15.4 million surgery center in Chester.