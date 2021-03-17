ENT specialists join Florida physician group

ENT specialists from Sarasota, Fla.-based Silverstein Institute joined Sarasota Memorial Health Care System's First Physicians Group network, according to a March 17 report from SRQ Magazine.

The Silverstein Institute's locations are now under the First Physicians Group umbrella and within the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System. The First Physicians Group offers care across 25 specialties, according to its website.

The Silverstein Institute is a leading research center for diagnosing and treating ENT disorders, according to its Facebook page. It was founded in 1979 by Herbert Silverstein, MD. It has more than 50 specialists across four divisions: Florida Ear & Sinus Center, Medical Hearing Systems, Florida Voice & Swallowing, and the Ear Research Foundation.

