6 new ASCs opening in the Midwest 

Here are six ASCs that have opened or have plans to open in the Midwest that Becker's has reported on since June 26:

1. Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new orthopedic surgery center in Kalamazoo.

2. Iowa City, Iowa-based Steindler Orthopedic Clinic broke ground on a new practice location and ASC in North Liberty, Iowa.

3. OrthoMidwest opened a new $14 million surgery center in Beloit, Wis.

4. Tower Clock Eye Center, based in Green Bay, Wis., will open an ASC specializing in cataract, glaucoma and cornea surgeries in spring 2024.

5. Cincinnati Children's Hospital plans to construct a 110,000-square-foot medical office building with an outpatient surgery center in Eastgate, Ohio.

6. South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System and Elkhart, Ind.-based Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center opened the Surgery Center of Granger (Ind.) to offer outpatient orthopedic surgery.