Cincinnati Children's plans 110,000-square-foot medical office building

Claire Wallace -  

Cincinnati Children's Hospital plans to construct a 110,000-square-foot medical office building with an outpatient surgery center in Eastgate, Ohio.

The building will also include specialty clinics and an urgent care center, according to a July 18 news release from the health system. The surgery center will include four operating rooms, making it the first of its kind in the region. 

The two-story building will employ 200 people, including physicians, nurses, therapists, mental health specialists, medical assistants and support staff.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast