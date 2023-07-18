Cincinnati Children's plans 110,000-square-foot medical office building

Cincinnati Children's Hospital plans to construct a 110,000-square-foot medical office building with an outpatient surgery center in Eastgate, Ohio.

The building will also include specialty clinics and an urgent care center, according to a July 18 news release from the health system. The surgery center will include four operating rooms, making it the first of its kind in the region.

The two-story building will employ 200 people, including physicians, nurses, therapists, mental health specialists, medical assistants and support staff.