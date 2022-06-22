Upcoming Wisconsin ASC to support 10,000+ surgeries annually

Valley Surgery Center, located in Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center, will be able to handle over 10,000 surgeries per year once it is fully operational, the Hudson Star-Observer reported June 21.

The center, which will be the first ASC in St. Croix county, will have four operating rooms, three procedure rooms and two recovery rooms for patients that need to stay overnight.

Specialities offered at the center will include gynecology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, podiatry, orthopedics, oncology, otolaryngology and general surgery.

Construction and hiring is expected to be completed by April 2023.