5 proposed ASCs facing opposition

Since June, Becker's ASC Review has reported on five proposed surgery center developments that were met with opposition:

1. Kingsport, Tenn.-based Holston Valley Surgery Center is opposing Johnson City, Tenn.-based Watauga Orthopedics' proposal to develop an orthopedic surgery center in Johnson City, local news affiliate WJHL.com reported Oct. 27.

2. Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health's plans to build a medical complex and surgery center on donated land worth $2 million are being challenged by Mobile-based competitor Infirmary Health, local NBC affiliate WPMI reported Oct. 15.

3. Surgery Center of Huntsville (Ala.) contested Huntsville-based Wilson Plastic Surgery's proposal to build a single-specialty ASC, JD Supra reported in July.

4. Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare's application to build a $14 million standalone outpatient surgical center was opposed by Brunswick, Maine-based Midcoast-Parkview Health, the Sun Journal reported in July.

5. A proposed ambulatory surgical treatment center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., was met with opposition from two would-be competing surgery centers and a regional hospital system, JD Supra reported in June.

