Maine hospitals clash over potential outpatient surgery center development

Brunswick, Maine-based Midcoast-Parkview Health is against a certificate-of-need application from Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare to build a $14 million standalone outpatient surgical center, Sun Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Central Maine Healthcare is seeking approval to build a surgery center 7 miles from Midcoast-Parkview's outpatient surgery department.

2. Midcoast-Parkview President Lois Skillings said the health system is opposing the development. She said: "There is no need for the project. We are here."

3. The surgery center would be 20,000 square feet and would be near Central Maine's Care Center and urgent care. The center would have two operating rooms and four procedure rooms.

4. Central Maine wants to build the center to expand the range of services available in Topsham, Maine. The health system believes outpatient surgical demand will increase in Topsham over the next few years.

5. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will hold a hearing on the application July 22.

