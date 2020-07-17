Proposed plastic surgery ASC meets opposition

Huntsville, Ala.-based Wilson Plastic Surgery is seeking state approval to build a single-specialty ASC in Madison County, Ala., JD Supra reports.

The ASC would have two operating rooms and specialize in plastic surgery. The proposal is being contested by Surgery Center of Huntsville (Ala.).

Alabama's certificate-of-need review board will meet in August.

