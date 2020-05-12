5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

Five hospitals and health systems opened or announced new ASCs in April:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Saint Thomas Health, Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance are seeking state approval to build a $14 million surgery center.

Walla Walla, Wash.-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center is converting the closed Walla Walla General Hospital into an ASC.

Nashville-based Vanderbilt Health received approval to convert an existing building into a $19.95 million ASC.

West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center gained approval to build an outpatient surgery center in Columbia, S.C., for $19.9 million.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance is building an ASC to alleviate the caseload in its main operating rooms.

