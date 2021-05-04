3-group cardiology joint venture forms in South Carolina

Independent cardiology and vascular practice Anderson (S.C.) Heart partnered with Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiovascular Partners for a joint venture, according to a May 4 release.

The partnership completes an equity recapitalization, the release said, and will focus on growth and physician recruitment in South Carolina.

Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care manages and operates cardiology ASCs and outpatient vascular care. It is a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America. Anderson Heart's four physicians operate from a wholly owned freestanding clinic and local hospitals when necessary.

National Cardiovascular Partners, also a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, partners with independent ASCs and catheterization labs. The venture was advised by investment bank The Capital Corp.

