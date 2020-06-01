New York ophthalmologist seeks approval for $3.8M ASC

Andrew Siedlecki, MD, is seeking state approval to develop a $3.8 million surgery center in Orchard Park, N.Y., that will specialize in ophthalmology, Buffalo Business First reports.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Siedlecki purchased a former restaurant in 2019 that he will convert into Sunrise Surgery Center. Dr. Siedlecki would perform cataract surgery and laser surgery vision correction at the center.

2. The ASC will have two operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

3. This would be the second ASC Dr. Siedlecki has an ownership stake in. He also owns Eye Health Associates in Williamsville, N.Y.

