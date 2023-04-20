Tenet's highest-paid execs 

The executive team of Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, took major pay cuts from 2021 to 2022, according to a proxy statement the Dallas-based company filed April 14.
Tenet reported a net operating revenue of $15 billion for the year and a net operating income of $410 million. The company is also is focusing on ASCs to fuel its growth — USPI's number of ASCs has grown by 116 percent since 2011.
Here's a breakdown of Tenet's top earners in 2022:
1. CEO Saum Sutaria, MD
Salary: $1,441,154
Bonus: $0
Stock awards: $6,847,258
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,340,000
All other compensation: $418,716
Total: $11,047,128
2021 total: $21,153,672
2. CFO Dan Cancelmi
Salary: $740,178
Bonus: $0
Stock awards: $2,054,149
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $780,000
All other compensation: $33,757
Total: $3,608,084
2021 total: $9,419,975
3. Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Tom Arnst
Salary: $639,712
Bonus: $181,500
Stock Awards: $1,369,445
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $507,000
All other compensation: $152,893
Total: $2,850,550
2021 total: $3,670,332
4. EVP of Commercial Operations Lisa Foo
Salary: $630,385
Bonus: $150,000
Stock awards: $684,713
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $507,000
All other compensation: $158,998
Total: $2,131,096
2021 total: Began role in 2022
5. Chief Information Officer Paola Arbour
Salary: $540,192
Bonus: $0
Stock Awards: $684,713
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $363,000
All other compensation: $119,171
Total: $1,707,076
2021 total: $2,923,466