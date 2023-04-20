Tenet's highest-paid execs 

The executive team of Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, took major pay cuts from 2021 to 2022, according to a proxy statement the Dallas-based company filed April 14.

Tenet reported a net operating revenue of $15 billion for the year and a net operating income of $410 million. The company is also is focusing on ASCs to fuel its growth — USPI's number of ASCs has grown by 116 percent since 2011.

Here's a breakdown of Tenet's top earners in 2022:

1. CEO Saum Sutaria, MD

Salary: $1,441,154

Bonus: $0

Stock awards: $6,847,258

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,340,000

All other compensation: $418,716

Total: $11,047,128

2021 total: $21,153,672

2. CFO Dan Cancelmi

Salary: $740,178

Bonus: $0

Stock awards: $2,054,149

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $780,000

All other compensation: $33,757

Total: $3,608,084

2021 total: $9,419,975

3. Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Tom Arnst

Salary: $639,712

Bonus: $181,500

Stock Awards: $1,369,445

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $507,000

All other compensation: $152,893

Total: $2,850,550

2021 total: $3,670,332

4. EVP of Commercial Operations Lisa Foo

Salary: $630,385

Bonus: $150,000

Stock awards: $684,713

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $507,000

All other compensation: $158,998

Total: $2,131,096

2021 total: Began role in 2022

5. Chief Information Officer Paola Arbour

Salary: $540,192

Bonus: $0

Stock Awards: $684,713

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $363,000

All other compensation: $119,171

Total: $1,707,076

2021 total: $2,923,466