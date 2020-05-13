Michigan practices sue state over nonessential surgery ban

Three Michigan medical practices are suing the state over an executive order that banned nonessential procedures in the state, local radio station WKZO reports.

What you should know:

1. One plaintiff, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Grand Health Partners, a bariatric and general surgery practice, is suing the state because many of the procedures it performs were deemed nonessential by the executive order. Because of this, many of its patients were unable to get treated, and in one instance a patient developed gangrene after postponing a gallbladder surgery, according to the lawsuit.

2. Michigan extended its nonessential procedure ban through May.

Grand Health Partners President Randal Baker, MD, commented on the ban, saying: "The curve has been flattened. There will likely be spikes of cases in the future, but we can't shut down non-COVID healthcare every time. We need to reassess the best practices to save the most lives, particularly where COVID-19 cases are low."

3. Other plaintiffs, Wellston (Mich.) Medical Center and Ludington, Mich.-based Primary Health Services, have similar stories of patients whose conditions have worsened after having their care delayed.

4. The plaintiffs are seeking permission to resume nonessential procedures and financial relief.

Read the complaint here.

