Michigan suspends elective procedures for surgery centers through May

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's emergency order April 30, preventing elective procedures through May 28, the Detroit Free Press reports.

What you should know:

1. Ms. Whitmer suspended elective procedures in the state's surgery centers and dental offices March 21. The restrictions were initially supposed to expire May 1 but were extended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

2. Dentists and clinicians can still perform emergency procedures or meet with patients for nonemergency visits.

3. Michigan Ambulatory Surgery Association President Andrew Gwinnell said 95 percent of the state's surgery centers have shut down. Other healthcare industry lobbyists have come out against the ban.

4. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is against the ban and said he'd encourage Ms. Whitmer to allow elective procedures to resume. He said the Detroit area had 700 empty hospital beds at his April 30 press briefing.

