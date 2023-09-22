Meet the leaders of the 5 largest ASC chains in the US

United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg, SCA Health, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners lead the ASC market by number of centers.

Here is what to know about the leaders at the helm of each company:

United Surgical Partners International (Dallas):

CEO: Brett Brodnax

Mr. Brodnax has served as president and CEO of USPI since November 2018. He first joined the company in 1999 and has more than 30 years of healthcare experience.

AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.):

President: Jeff Snodgrass

Mr. Snodgrass has served as president of AmSurg since 2020. He previously served as president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners.

SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.):

CEO: Jason Strauss

Prior to his CEO appointment, Mr. Strauss spent time as SCA's COO and group president, leading surgery centers in multiple states. He has worked with SCA for 15 years.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville):

CEO: Samuel Hazen

Mr. Hazen has served as CEO of HCA since 2019. In his 40-plus years at HCA, he has served in leadership positions including president and COO from 2016 to 2019.

Surgery Partners (Nashville):

CEO: Eric Evans

Mr. Evans joined Surgery Partners in April 2019 as the COO and became CEO in January 2020. He previously served as president of hospital operations for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.