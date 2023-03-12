SCA Health names new CEO

SCA Health's CEO Caitlin Zulla has been promoted to CEO of Optum Health's east region, according to a March 10 statement.

Jason Strauss, who has been with SCA Health for 15 years, was promoted from president to CEO of the company. Mr. Strauss has spent time as COO and group president, leading surgery centers in multiple states. He has focused on growth, strategic partnerships and talent development throughout his career.

Ms. Zulla was CFO before being promoted to CEO and during her three years leading the company delivered results aligned with the Quadruple Aim. She built teams, aligned resources and evolved the organization from a surgery center business into a specialty care company. SCA's Optum Specialty Practices provides a business model for physicians to support independent practice and growth amid the shift to value-based care.

In her new role with Optum, Ms. Zulla will oversee healthcare delivery services in the northeastern U.S, with responsibility for primary, specialty, surgical, home-based care and more. She will also focus on the region's urgent, behavioral, virtual and community care services.

SCA Health now has more than 320 surgical facilities and 9,200 physicians in its network. The company serves around 1.43 million patients per year. It also has a physician-led managed service organization model and connects patients to Optum Care physicians through its Specialist Management Solutions business.