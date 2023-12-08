How physician billionaires' net worth changed in 8 months

Thomas Frist Jr., MD., is the wealthiest physician in the country, according to Forbes' real-time net worth tracker.

Here's how four physicians' net worth has changed since April:

Thomas Frist Jr., MD. Founder of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

April 2023: $21.8 billion

December 2023: $21.3 billion

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD. Inventor of the cancer medication Abraxane.

April 2023: $5.9 billion

December 2023: $5.5 billion

Gary Michelson, MD. Retired orthopedic and spine surgeon who holds over 340 U.S. patents.

April 2023: $1.8 billion

December 2023: $1.8 billion

George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD. Chief scientific officer at biotech firm Regeneron.

April 2023: $1.8 billion

December 2023: $1.8 billion