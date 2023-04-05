Thomas Frist Jr., MD, founder of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is the richest MD in the U.S., with a net worth of $21.8 billion according to Forbes' real-time net worth tracker.

America's richest MDs and their global wealth rankings:

74. Thomas First Jr., MD, $21.8 billion, founded HCA in 1968.

425. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, $5.9 billion, was a practicing physician before inventing the cancer medication Abraxane.

1636. Robert Langer, MD, $1.8 billion, is a scientist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge) and a co-founder of Moderna.

1639. Gary Michelson, MD, $1.8 billion, is a retired orthopedic and spine surgeon who holds over 340 U.S. patents.

1649. George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD, $1.8 billion, is the chief scientific officer at biotech firm Regeneron.

1705. August Troendle, MD, $1.7 billion, is the president and CEO of clinical research company Medpace.

1707. James Leininger, MD, $1.7 billion, founded medical device company Kinetic Concepts.

1712. Keith Dunleavy, MD, $1.7 billion, is the founder of cloud-based data analytics company Inovalon.