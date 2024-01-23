150+ HCA ASCs by state

HCA Healthcare's ASC network, Surgery Ventures, spans 40 markets across 16 states in the U.S. Here are all of its ASCs:
Alaska
Alaska Surgery Center (Anchorage)
Alpine Surgery Center (Anchorage)
Surgery Center of Anchorage
California
Endoscopy Center of Silicon Valley (San Jose)
Los Gatos Surgical Center
Silicon Valley Surgery Center (Campbell)
Los Robles SurgiCenter (Thousand Oaks)
West Hills Surgical Center
Colorado
Arapahoe Endoscopy Center (Denver)
Aurora Endoscopy Center (Denver)
Centrum Surgical Center (Denver)
Clear Creek Surgery Center (Denver)
Denver Endoscopy Center (Denver)
Focus Hand & Arm Surgery Center (Denver)
HealthONE Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Denver)
Lincoln Surgery Center (Denver)
Midtown Surgical Center (Denver)
North Metro Surgery Center (Denver)
Park Ridge Surgery Center (Denver)
Red Rocks Surgery Center (Denver)
Ridge View Endoscopy Center (Denver)
Rocky Mountain Surgery Center (Denver)
Rose Surgical Center (Denver)
Sky Ridge Surgical Center (Denver)
South Denver Endoscopy Center (Denver)
Urology Surgery Center of Colorado (Denver)
Florida
Gulf Coast Surgery Center (Bradenton)
Outpatient Surgical Services (Plantation)
Surgery Center at Coral Springs
Riverwalk Surgery Center (Fort Myers)
North Florida Surgical Pavilion (Gainesville)
Jacksonville Surgery Center
Parkside Surgery Center (Jacksonville)
Bayside Ambulatory Center (Miami)
North Miami Beach Surgical Center
Surgery Center of Aventura
Surgical Park Center (Miami)
Venture Ambulatory Surgery Center (North Miami Beach)
Kissimmee Surgery Center (Orlando)
Same Day SurgiCenter of Orlando
North County Surgicenter (Palm Beach Gardens)
Palms West Surgicenter (Loxahatchee)
Surgery Center of Atlantis (Lake Worth)
Gulf Pointe Surgery Center (Port Charlotte)
St. Lucie Surgery Center (Port St. Lucie)
Doctors Same Day Surgery Center (Sarasota)
Tallahassee Outpatient Surgery Center
All Saints Surgery Center (Brooksville)
Ambulatory Surgery Center - Tampa
Bayonet Point Surgery and Endoscopy Center (Hudson)
Belleair Surgery Center (Clearwater)
Brandon Surgery Center
Countryside Surgery Center (Clearwater)
New Port Richey Surgery Center (Trinity)
Tampa Eye and Specialty Surgery Center
Surgery Center at St. Andrews (Venice)
Georgia
Augusta Surgical Center (Augusta)
Evans Surgery Center (Augusta)
Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center (Savannah)
Kansas
College Park Endoscopy Center (Kansas City)
Mid-America Surgery Institute (Kansas City)
Overland Park Surgery Center (Kansas City)
Surgicenter of Johnson County (Kansas City)
Surgicenter of Wichita
Kentucky
Greenview Surgery Center (Bowling Green)
Missouri
Centerpoint Ambulatory Surgery Center (Kansas City)
Midwest Pain Management Center (Kansas City)
Surgicenter of Kansas City
Nevada
Comprehensive Digestive Surgery Center (Las Vegas)
Flamingo Surgery Center (Las Vegas)
Las Vegas Surgery Center
Sahara Surgery Center (Las Vegas)
Specialty Surgery Center (Las Vegas)
New Hampshire
New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery (Portsmouth)
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Surgicare (Oklahoma City)
South Carolina
Trident Surgery Center (Charleston)
Grande Dunes Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)
Tennessee
Surgery Center of Clarksville
Brentwood Surgery Center (Nashville)
Centennial Surgery Center (Nashville)
Physicians Pavilion Surgery Center (Nashville)
Premier Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Nashville)
Southern Joint Surgery Center (Nashville)
Summit Surgery Center (Nashville)
Texas
Austin Endoscopy Center – Bee Cave
Austin Endoscopy Center – Leander
Austin Endoscopy Center – North
Austin Endoscopy Center – South
Bailey Square Surgery Center (Austin)
CAREOS (Austin)
Central Park Surgery Center (Austin)
North Austin Surgery Center
Oakwood Surgery Center (Austin)
San Marcos Surgery Center (Austin)
St. David’s Austin Surgery Center
Surgicare of South Austin
Brownsville Surgery Center
Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex
Calloway Creek Surgery Center (North Richland Hills)
Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center (Plano)
Medical City Dallas Ambulatory Surgery Center
Medical City Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Center Dallas
Medical City Surgery Center Allen
Medical City Surgery Center Alliance (Fort Worth)
Medical City Surgery Center Denton
Medical City Surgery Center Frisco
Medical City Surgery Center Fort Worth
Medical City Surgery Center McKinney
Medical City Surgery Center of North Texas
Medical City Surgery Center Park Central (Dallas)
Medical City Surgery Center Southlake
Surgery Center of Plano
Trinity Park Surgery Center (Arlington)
East El Paso Surgery Center
Surgical Center of El Paso
West El Paso Surgical Center
Bay Area Houston Endoscopy
Bay Area Surgicare Center
Fannin Surgicare (Houston)
Gramercy Outpatient Surgery (Houston)
HMU Surgical Center (Houston)
Humble Kingwood Endoscopy Center (Houston)
Memorial Endoscopy Center (Houston)
North Cypress Surgery Center (Houston)
Physicians Endoscopy Center (Houston)
Sugar Land Surgery Center (Houston)
Willis Surgery Center (Houston)
McAllen Surgery Center
Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center of Boerne (San Antonio)
Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center - Medical Center (San Antonio)
Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center - North Central (San Antonio)
Methodist Surgery Center Landmark (San Antonio)
Stone Oak Surgery Center (San Antonio)
The Center for Special Surgery at TCA (San Antonio)
Utah
Lakeview Endoscopy Center (Bountiful)
MountainWest Surgical Center (Bountiful)
Lone Peak Surgery Center (Draper)
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center (Ogden)
Ridgeline Endoscopy Center (Ogden)
Central Utah Surgical Center (Provo)
MountainWest Endoscopy Center (Salt Lake City)
St. Mark's Outpatient Surgery Center (Salt Lake City)
Utah Surgical Center (Salt Lake City)
Wasatch Endoscopy Center (Salt Lake City)
Virginia
Fairfax Surgical Center
Reston Surgery Center
Boulders Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)
Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Salem)
Stone Springs Ambulatory Surgery Center (Sterling)