150+ HCA ASCs by state

HCA Healthcare's ASC network, Surgery Ventures, spans 40 markets across 16 states in the U.S. Here are all of its ASCs:

Alaska

Alaska Surgery Center (Anchorage)

Alpine Surgery Center (Anchorage)

Surgery Center of Anchorage

California

Endoscopy Center of Silicon Valley (San Jose)

Los Gatos Surgical Center

Silicon Valley Surgery Center (Campbell)

Los Robles SurgiCenter (Thousand Oaks)

West Hills Surgical Center

Colorado

Arapahoe Endoscopy Center (Denver)

Aurora Endoscopy Center (Denver)

Centrum Surgical Center (Denver)

Clear Creek Surgery Center (Denver)

Denver Endoscopy Center (Denver)

Focus Hand & Arm Surgery Center (Denver)

HealthONE Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Denver)

Lincoln Surgery Center (Denver)

Midtown Surgical Center (Denver)

North Metro Surgery Center (Denver)

Park Ridge Surgery Center (Denver)

Red Rocks Surgery Center (Denver)

Ridge View Endoscopy Center (Denver)

Rocky Mountain Surgery Center (Denver)

Rose Surgical Center (Denver)

Sky Ridge Surgical Center (Denver)

South Denver Endoscopy Center (Denver)

Urology Surgery Center of Colorado (Denver)

Florida

Gulf Coast Surgery Center (Bradenton)

Outpatient Surgical Services (Plantation)

Surgery Center at Coral Springs

Riverwalk Surgery Center (Fort Myers)

North Florida Surgical Pavilion (Gainesville)

Jacksonville Surgery Center

Parkside Surgery Center (Jacksonville)

Bayside Ambulatory Center (Miami)

North Miami Beach Surgical Center

Surgery Center of Aventura

Surgical Park Center (Miami)

Venture Ambulatory Surgery Center (North Miami Beach)

Kissimmee Surgery Center (Orlando)

Same Day SurgiCenter of Orlando

North County Surgicenter (Palm Beach Gardens)

Palms West Surgicenter (Loxahatchee)

Surgery Center of Atlantis (Lake Worth)

Gulf Pointe Surgery Center (Port Charlotte)

St. Lucie Surgery Center (Port St. Lucie)

Doctors Same Day Surgery Center (Sarasota)

Tallahassee Outpatient Surgery Center

All Saints Surgery Center (Brooksville)

Ambulatory Surgery Center - Tampa

Bayonet Point Surgery and Endoscopy Center (Hudson)

Belleair Surgery Center (Clearwater)

Brandon Surgery Center

Countryside Surgery Center (Clearwater)

New Port Richey Surgery Center (Trinity)

Tampa Eye and Specialty Surgery Center

Surgery Center at St. Andrews (Venice)

Georgia

Augusta Surgical Center (Augusta)

Evans Surgery Center (Augusta)

Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center (Savannah)

Kansas

College Park Endoscopy Center (Kansas City)

Mid-America Surgery Institute (Kansas City)

Overland Park Surgery Center (Kansas City)

Surgicenter of Johnson County (Kansas City)

Surgicenter of Wichita

Kentucky

Greenview Surgery Center (Bowling Green)

Missouri

Centerpoint Ambulatory Surgery Center (Kansas City)

Midwest Pain Management Center (Kansas City)

Surgicenter of Kansas City

Nevada

Comprehensive Digestive Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

Flamingo Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

Las Vegas Surgery Center

Sahara Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

Specialty Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire

New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery (Portsmouth)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Surgicare (Oklahoma City)

South Carolina

Trident Surgery Center (Charleston)

Grande Dunes Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)

Tennessee

Surgery Center of Clarksville

Brentwood Surgery Center (Nashville)

Centennial Surgery Center (Nashville)

Physicians Pavilion Surgery Center (Nashville)

Premier Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Nashville)

Southern Joint Surgery Center (Nashville)

Summit Surgery Center (Nashville)

Texas

Austin Endoscopy Center – Bee Cave

Austin Endoscopy Center – Leander

Austin Endoscopy Center – North

Austin Endoscopy Center – South

Bailey Square Surgery Center (Austin)

CAREOS (Austin)

Central Park Surgery Center (Austin)

North Austin Surgery Center

Oakwood Surgery Center (Austin)

San Marcos Surgery Center (Austin)

St. David’s Austin Surgery Center

Surgicare of South Austin

Brownsville Surgery Center

Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex

Calloway Creek Surgery Center (North Richland Hills)

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center (Plano)

Medical City Dallas Ambulatory Surgery Center

Medical City Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Center Dallas

Medical City Surgery Center Allen

Medical City Surgery Center Alliance (Fort Worth)

Medical City Surgery Center Denton

Medical City Surgery Center Frisco

Medical City Surgery Center Fort Worth

Medical City Surgery Center McKinney

Medical City Surgery Center of North Texas

Medical City Surgery Center Park Central (Dallas)

Medical City Surgery Center Southlake

Surgery Center of Plano

Trinity Park Surgery Center (Arlington)

East El Paso Surgery Center

Surgical Center of El Paso

West El Paso Surgical Center

Bay Area Houston Endoscopy

Bay Area Surgicare Center

Fannin Surgicare (Houston)

Gramercy Outpatient Surgery (Houston)

HMU Surgical Center (Houston)

Humble Kingwood Endoscopy Center (Houston)

Memorial Endoscopy Center (Houston)

North Cypress Surgery Center (Houston)

Physicians Endoscopy Center (Houston)

Sugar Land Surgery Center (Houston)

Willis Surgery Center (Houston)

McAllen Surgery Center

Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center of Boerne (San Antonio)

Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center - Medical Center (San Antonio)

Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center - North Central (San Antonio)

Methodist Surgery Center Landmark (San Antonio)

Stone Oak Surgery Center (San Antonio)

The Center for Special Surgery at TCA (San Antonio)

Utah

Lakeview Endoscopy Center (Bountiful)

MountainWest Surgical Center (Bountiful)

Lone Peak Surgery Center (Draper)

Mt. Ogden Surgery Center (Ogden)

Ridgeline Endoscopy Center (Ogden)

Central Utah Surgical Center (Provo)

MountainWest Endoscopy Center (Salt Lake City)

St. Mark's Outpatient Surgery Center (Salt Lake City)

Utah Surgical Center (Salt Lake City)

Wasatch Endoscopy Center (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

Fairfax Surgical Center

Reston Surgery Center

Boulders Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)

Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Salem)

Stone Springs Ambulatory Surgery Center (Sterling)