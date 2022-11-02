Administrator of the Week: Amanda Sosnosky, a multipractice leader

Amanda Sosnosky, RN, administrator of Orthopedic Surgery Center of Green Bay (Wis.) and Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley (Elgin, Ill.), is Becker's Administrator of the Week.

Ms. Sosnosky is a member of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and has served as administrator of Bellin Health System's two ASC locations for seven years. She is also the health system's registered nurse and surgical services manager.

Ms. Sosnosky has shared insight with Becker's on multiple occasions, discussing topics including how to ensure ASC staff satisfaction, maximizing profits and, most recently, what the practices she helps lead have done in the past year to retain staff.