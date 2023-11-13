5 thing to know about AmSurg's new CEO 

AmSurg named Jeff Snodgrass as its new CEO after the ASC operator emerged under new ownership as a separate entity from its former parent company Envision, which filed for bankruptcy.

Here are five things to know about Mr. Snodgrass:

1. Mr. Snodgrass has been with the company since 2020, previously serving as AmSurg's president.

2. From April 2013 to September 2020, he served as president and CEO of Fresenius Vascular Care & National Cardiology Partners.

3. Under his leadership, Fresnius' vascular network "transformed from an office-based outpatient business to an ambulatory surgical care company," according to AmSurg's website.

4. He has also served in executive roles at inVentiv Health, Merck Research Laboratories and Merck, according to his LinkedIn profile.

5. AmSurg has more than 250 surgery centers in 34 states and Washington, D.C.