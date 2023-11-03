How AmSurg is 'positioning for growth' as an independent company

AmSurg has officially emerged under new ownership as a separate and independent entity from Envision Healthcare, its former parent company, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

The transition has provided AmSurg the opportunity to elevate its operations, build on recent successes and enhance its strategic focus, according to a Nov. 3 press release.

As a result of the emergence, AmSurg's current president, Jeff Snodgrass, will serve as president and CEO.

As AmSurg earns official state approvals to take over ownership of Envision's former ASCs, it has set four key objectives for its future growth and development:

1. Commitment to high-quality patient care: The company remains dedicated to patient satisfaction, care and safety. It is poised to embrace innovative and cutting-edge technologies.

2. Cultivating strategic partnerships: AmSurg will continue to actively seek partnerships with providers, payers and stakeholders.

3. Enhanced financial stability: AmSurg's restructuring has fortified its financial position, building upon its solid foundation for sustained growth and strategic investments.

4. Teammate development: AmSurg is committed to investing in the growth and development of teammates in and beyond its centers, nurturing a skilled and empowered workforce.