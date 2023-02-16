30 recent hospital and health system C-suite appointments

Here are 30 new C-suite team members reported by Becker's since Feb. 8:

1. Wendy Chung, MD, PhD, was selected as the next chief of pediatrics at Boston Children's Hospital. Dr. Chung will also serve as the Mary Ellen Avery Professor at Harvard Medical School, also in Boston, and president of the Children's Hospital Pediatric Associates.

2. Timothy Tesmer, MD, was named the next chief medical officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Public Health

3. Jefferson Health CEO Joseph Cacchione, MD, named John Mordach executive vice president and CFO of the 18-hospital, Philadelphia-based system, which includes Thomas Jefferson University and Health Partners Plans.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center appointed Dara Mize, MD, chief medical information officer.

5. The University of Missouri named Ric Ransom CEO of MU Health Care, based in Columbia.

6. Bradley Talbert, president and CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, accepted a new role as CEO of Memorial Health-Savannah (Ga.). Both hospitals are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

7. Sharmila Makhija, MD, was appointed founding dean and CEO of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, a medical degree program seeking accreditation in Bentonville, Ark.

8. Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health named Tisha Delmore CFO.

9. UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital, set to open in 2024, named two new leaders to its C-suite. Jeremy Viles, DNP, RN, was named the hospital's first COO and Nancy Doolittle, DNP, RN, was named the inaugural chief nursing officer.

10. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas named Robyn Morrissey chief strategy officer of the 12-hospital system, and Ruth Portacci as vice president of joint ventures and chief integration officer.

11. Tampa, Fla.-based AdventHealth Carrollwood named Amalie — a 6-month-old Australian labradoodle — its new chief happiness officer. Amalie is in training to be a therapy dog and provides emotional support to staff and patients at the hospital.

12. Damon Barrett was named chief operating officer of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis

13. Craig Albanese, MD, was selected as the next CEO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System

14. Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System added 11 employees to its C-suite team. Details on the new leadership can be found here.

15. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center appointed Rick Wright, MD, to serve as its next chief medical officer and senior vice president of clinical affairs.

16. Harlo McCall, MSN, was tapped as CEO of the future Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital of Owasso (Okla.), expected to open in March

17. Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Health System named Rodney Reider market president and CEO of its Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, also in Johnstown.

18. April Saathoff, DNP, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing information officer at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.