Shields Health taps new CFO

Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health has named Tisha Delmore CFO.

Ms. Delmore joined Shields in 2014 as a controller in the finance department and has since served in several leadership positions. She most recently served as vice president of finance, according to a Feb. 14 news release from Shields shared with Becker's.

In her new role, Ms. Delmore is responsible for managing Shields' financial strategy, reimbursement and administration.

Shields Health is an independent medical service provider offering imaging and ASC services at more than 50 locations throughout New England.