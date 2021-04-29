3 tips for success from an ASC development company

Will Holding, the director of development of Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners, spoke with Becker's ASC Review on the keys to the company's growth.

The group has announced three ASCs so far this year.

Here are three keys to success, according to Mr. Holding:

1. Saying no. Compass Surgical Partners is a private company with deep experience, Mr. Holding said, so the group only partners with who they see as quality groups. To keep his team focused, he stressed the need to decline projects that could mean too much risk to its physicians.

2. Growth of outpatient joints. Compass focuses on building programs around accelerating outpatient joint replacement and providing a better patient and physician experience in that specialty, Mr. Holding said. Every Compass musculoskeletal ASC is performing joints — the fastest growing procedure in their portfolio.

3. Real estate focus. Experience in leading ground-up real estate development is a huge benefit to Compass and its partners, Mr. Holding said. In certain circumstances, real estate ownership complements ASC development for physicians. It allows the group to do what is right for the specific situation and physician partners, rather than having a one-size-fits-all model in regard to real estate leasing or ownership.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.