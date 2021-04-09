3 Compass Surgical Partners moves in 2021

Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners has opened or announced three ASCs in the past few months, bringing their total partnered ASCs to 19.

Here are three recent Compass Surgical Partners moves:

1. Compass Surgical Partners joined forces with Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay for a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC in West Florida.

2. The company began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center, an ASC launched in partnership with AdventHealth Henderson, Asheville ENT, Carolina Ophthalmology and Emerge Orthopaedics in Asheville, N.C.

3. The company partnered with Charlotte, N.C.-based OrthoCarolina and local physicians to open Kimel Park Surgery Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., in February. The center has since performed its first robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement.

