13 quick notes on PE GI Solutions' executive team

Jamison, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy GI Solutions is a single-specialty management company that is affiliated with more than 600 gastroenterologists and partnered with more than 60 ASCs that perform more than 600,000 procedures each year across 19 states.

Here are 13 notes on Physicians Endoscopy's executive team:

Barry Tanner. Founder, chair

Mr. Tanner founded Physicians Endoscopy in July 1999.

Before that, he founded Miami-based practice management company Navix Radiology Systems, where he served as CFO.

Mr. Tanner has also served as COO of Miami-based home intravenous therapy company HealthInfusion.

Mr. Tanner earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Boston College.

David Young. President, CEO

Mr. Young joined Physicians Endoscopy in June 2018 in his current role as president and was named CEO in 2019.

He previously served as COO for Arlington, Va.-based practice management and medical group Privia Health and as CFO and interim president of dental group support services company Smile Brands in Irvine, Calif.

Mr. Young was the senior vice president of operations for McKesson Specialty Health, and before that, he served as the CFO of U.S. Oncology.

Mr. Young is from Scotland, and he earned his master's degree in business administration from Glasgow-based University of Strathclyde.

Christina Morrison. CFO