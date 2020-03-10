10 things to know about Physicians Endoscopy

Physicians Endoscopy is one of the major players in the outpatient setting for gastroenterology and has experienced a number of changes in the past few years.

Ten things to know:

1. Physicians Endoscopy is a single-specialty management company focused on gastroenterology and endoscopy ASCs. The company was formed in July 1998 and is based in Jamison, Pa.

2. Physicians Endoscopy is partnered with 60 ASCs that perform over 600,000 procedures annually.

3. The company's chairman, Barry Tanner, joined the organization in July 1999 and shares responsibility for partnership development activities.

4. David Young is the current president and CEO of Physicians Endoscopy. He joined the company in 2018 after serving as COO of practice management group Privia Health.

5. Physicians Endoscopy has flexible acquisition models that include either majority or minority ownership in GI-licensed ASCs. Transactions are usually closed within 90 days and are 100 percent cash-funded.

6. In August 2019, Physicians Endoscopy and Capital Digestive Care entered into a partnership to bring revenue cycle, marketing and human resources services to Physicians Endoscopy's partners.

7. Physicians Endoscopy named Raymond Hino its new vice president of West Coast operations in October 2019.

8. Last May, Physicians Endoscopy and University Hospitals in Cleveland finished converting a hospital outpatient department to an ASC in North Ridgeville, Ohio. The new ASC has three procedure rooms and four gastroenterologists on staff.

9. Physicians Endoscopy is affiliated with over 600 gastroenterologists and has a team of 150 employees who work on endoscopy ASC operations.

10. Within three years, Mr. Young said he hopes to grow the company to be the No. 1 service provider for gastroenterology ASCs, offering anesthesia, pathology and infusion services.

