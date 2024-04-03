What's new in gastroenterology?

Here are seven updates regarding gastroenterology that healthcare leaders should know:

Health systems expanding GI services

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is nearing completion on its new five-story medical building, which will house the Sanford Center for Digestive Health.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health surgeons will begin offering care at Novant Health's Pender Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C. Several GI specialists will bring care to the rural facility on certain days, bringing more care options to Pender County.

Peterborough, N.H.-based Monadnock Community Hospital opened its first gastroenterology department.

Leaders on the move

Neal Patel, MD, was named the new CEO of United Digestive.

President of Medtronic's Endoscopy Operating Unit, Giovanni Di Napoli, is leaving his role.

Technology clearances and additions