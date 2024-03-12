Sanford Health offers AI-assisted colonoscopies

A Sanford Health location in Fargo, N.D., has added Medtronic's GI Genius for artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies, Valley News Live reported March 11.

This is the first facility in the state to use the technology.

"Early detection plays such a critical role in detecting and beating colon cancer," John Bassett, MD, a Sanford Health gastroenterologist at the Sanford Center for Digestive Health, told Valley News Live. "Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the United States, but it doesn't have to be. This new technology can help detect colorectal cancer early when treatments are most effective."