Novant expanding GI services in rural North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health surgeons will begin offering care at Novant Health's Pender Medical Center in Burgaw, N.C., according to a March 14 report from local news affiliate WECT.

Several GI specialists will bring care to the rural facility on certain days, bringing more care options to Pender County.

Novant Health general surgery colorectal surgeons Sarah Fox, MD, Joseph Payne Jr., MD, and Whiyie Sang, MD, will perform endoscopy procedures and colorectal surgery.

Colston Edgerton, MD, will provide presurgical endoscopies for patients preparing to undergo bariatric surgery, and a group of Novant gastroenterologists from the system's Wilmington, N.C., location will perform endoscopies for both the upper and lower GI tract.