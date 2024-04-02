United Digestive names Dr. Neal Patel as CEO

Neal Patel, MD, is the new CEO of United Digestive.

Dr. Patel succeeded Mark Gilreath, who led the gastroenterology physician practice management firm since 2018, according to an April 2 news release. Before his promotion, Dr. Patel was president and chief strategy officer for United Digestive.

"I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together from the early beginnings of one practice in 2018 to a formidable national platform across multiple states," Mr. Gilreath said in the release. "I am also proud that we implemented a healthy CEO succession process, and it's now very exciting for me to pass the baton to Dr. Neal Patel. Dr. Patel is a gifted leader. His strategic vision, operational acumen, and commitment to our company's patient-focused mission make him the ideal leader to carry UD into the future."

United Digestive has more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs and 300 physicians across Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.