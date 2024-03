President of Medtronic's Endoscopy Operating Unit, Giovanni Di Napoli, is leaving his role.

In a March 29 LinkedIn post, Mr. Di Napoli said, "Our time in the U.S. has been incredible, but our hearts stayed in Europe, where our family is. Our desire to be closer to them, at this pivotal time in my daughters' lives, is the reason we are moving back."

Mr. Di Napoli served Medtronic for 16 years.

The role will be filled by Raj Thomas, who has been with Medtonic for more than nine years.